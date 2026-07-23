Serbia allows companies to use diesel reserves due to fuel shortage

Serbian authorities have allowed oil companies to use their own operational reserves of Eurodiesel. This will help overcome the current difficulties with supplies to the domestic market without using state reserves, said Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Džedović-Handanović.

„Due to the complicated situation on the world market, difficulties with imports due to low water levels in rivers in our region and the seasonal increase in demand, the ministry decided today to allow oil companies that have submitted the relevant applications to use their operational reserves to supply the market. These operational reserves will help overcome the current supply difficulties without depleting state reserves, will allow oil companies to immediately receive the necessary fuel and will allow our market to maintain the high level of supplies it has enjoyed so far,“ the minister said, according to the ministry's press service.

Djedovic-Handanovic said these are operational reserves that companies are required to maintain in accordance with the law. “These reserves are subsequently replenished relatively quickly, within the agreed deadlines, once fuel imports normalize. We will also allow the Serbian Petroleum Industry to provide its operational reserves, upon request, to companies that are currently experiencing increased demand for domestic petroleum products,“ she said.

The minister also noted that the use of operational reserves is a measure designed to compensate for temporary import problems, while the operation of the Pančevo refinery remains key to ensuring long-term security of supply.

On Wednesday, Džedović-Handanović said that due to low water levels in the Danube, barges can transport only 30-40% of their total capacity. In this situation, transportation is carried out by road or rail, but this is insufficient to accommodate the planned volumes. For this reason, she said, the state is forced to intervene and reduce excise duties in order to stabilize the market.