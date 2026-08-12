Electrocharge opens new fast charging station at key location on the road to Greece

Electrocharge continues to expand its electric vehicle charging network with a new fast charging station at the Petrol Kulata gas station, located in close proximity to the border crossing with Greece.

The new station provides a convenient opportunity for charging on one of the busiest international routes and facilitates travel by electric vehicle both in Bulgaria and to Greece. Thanks to its strategic location, drivers can charge their vehicle immediately before crossing the border and continue their journey with more peace of mind.

On the route to Kulata, drivers can also use the Electrocharge fast charging station in Simitli. Both locations provide additional flexibility in planning your trip and are particularly convenient for electric vehicles with lower mileage.

With the new locations, Electrocharge continues the consistent development of its charging infrastructure along major road routes and at strategic locations in the country. The goal is to make long-distance electric vehicle travel increasingly accessible, convenient and predictable.

Electrohold will start building its network of Electrocharge electric vehicle charging stations at the end of 2024. More information about the charging stations, their locations and charging options can be found at www.electrocharge.bg and in the Electrocharge mobile application