Denkov: Radev wants us to live in a country like Russia, which is currently without a doubt totalitarian, I would even say fascist

Prime Minister Radev's statement before today's meeting of the Council of Ministers is completely inadequate. This was said at a briefing in parliament by the chairman of the PG of “We continue the change“ Nikolay Denkov.

Bulgaria has a real problem and this problem is the development and spread of neo-Nazi youth groups, which are under strong Russian influence. This is the problem and it must be solved – first of all by the state, because only it can take short-term and medium-term measures, Denkov said.

Secondly, the main means of the state is to create prevention so that we do not end up with murders, as we saw in Plovdiv. The State Agency for National Security plays a key role in the state. It was created for this purpose - to see what the risks are and prevent these risks. Since 2021, SANS, as well as all other intelligence services, have been led by people appointed by Prime Minister Radev. All of them, apparently for “good work”, were awarded a second term. I ask a direct question to Prime Minister Radev - did SANS report to him about the risks that led to the murder in Plovdiv and the other beating that occurred a few days before? If it did not report to him, this means that SANS management is not coping with its tasks. If she reported to him, this means that Prime Minister Radev bears personal responsibility for what happened, emphasized the chairman of the PG of “We continue the change“.

Thirdly, Prime Minister Radev's inadequate reaction in this case is obviously caused by the ever-growing information that these Russian-influenced neo-Nazi groups actually sympathize with his government. There is already information that the parents of one of the young people support “Progressive Bulgaria“, added Nikolay Denkov.

It is also good for DANS to delve a little more into these connections, because the question before each of us is what kind of Bulgaria we want to live in. The statements of Prime Minister Radev and some of his advisors suggest that he wants us to live in a country like Russia, which is currently without a doubt a totalitarian, I would even say a fascist state. There are scientific definitions of this state, Russia meets all of them. And statements like those closest to Radev that the opposition is out of necessity, that spreading lies every day, without any reaction from the state and the CEM, is something normal, all of this leads to the thought that this government and Prime Minister Radev personally are ready to distance us from European democracy in order to bring us into a country like Russia. I don't want to live in one, because there children are prepared for war from school, they are prepared to be soldiers, ready to die "For the Motherland, for Stalin". This is not the country in which I want to raise my children and grandchildren and in which to live. So every Bulgarian citizen today must ask himself the question of what kind of country he wants to live in. When our revivalists said that they wanted to be equal to other European nations, they said it with a very clear awareness of why they didn't want it to be like Russia. From now on, when Radev says that someone is distorting history, it should be crystal clear that he is distorting history, because the real history is in historical documents, not what is written in first or second grade textbooks or in popular books, Denkov commented.