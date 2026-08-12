The new 7-seater hybrid SUV Jaecoo 8 enters the Bulgarian market with a power of 428 horsepower and a range of over 1000

Omoda & Jaecoo are expanding their presence on the Bulgarian market with the new flagship model Jaecoo 8 SHS-P. The car has three rows of seats and combines a plug-in hybrid drive system with electric all-wheel drive and a high level of standard equipment. Official orders in our country are already open at a promotional price of 50,990 euros, with the sales network expecting the first physical deliveries of the cars in November 2026.

The technical architecture of the model is based on the Super Hybrid System (SHS) technology. The drive relies on the joint work between a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline turbo engine with direct injection, a three-speed hybrid transmission (3DHT), an additional electric motor on the rear axle and a traction lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 34.5 kWh. The system power of the unit reaches 315 kW (428 hp), and the maximum torque is 580 Nm. These indicators allow acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds.

In terms of autonomy, the battery provides a purely electric range of over 134 kilometers according to the official WLTP test cycle. With full use of the tank and battery, the total combined range of the car exceeds 1000 kilometers. The model supports direct current (DC) fast charging with a power of up to 70 kW, allowing a recharge from 30% to 80% in about 25 minutes. The alternating current (AC) charging capacity is 6.6 kW. There is also a two-way Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) system with the same power of 6.6 kW, allowing powering external consumers and electrical appliances from the crossover's battery.

The four-wheel drive relies on an electrically controlled rear axle with a mechanical differential lock and a torque vectoring system. The system is designed to send up to 3700 Nm of torque to an individual rear wheel when traction is lost, helping to overcome more difficult terrain such as mud, snow or when the axles are hanging diagonally. The driver has a total of six pre-set driving modes. The chassis has a torsional rigidity of 26,000 Nm/degree, the maximum wading depth in water is 600 mm, and the suspension uses a system for continuous electronic adjustment of shock absorbers (CDC).

The interior offers a 7-seat seating configuration and upholstery in Nappa leather and suede. The front seats have electric adjustment, heating, ventilation and a massage function. When the second and third rows of seats are folded, the maximum luggage volume reaches 2021 liters. The air conditioning in the cabin is provided by 25 air ducts distributed throughout the cabin, and the noise insulation is reinforced with double acoustic glass.

The dashboard consists of two 12.3-inch connected displays, combining the digital control panel and the central infotainment screen, supported by an augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD). The model features wireless integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a voice assistant "Hello Jaecoo", a 50-watt induction charger for phones with cooling, a panoramic roof, ambient lighting and a Sony audio system with 14 speakers. For easier maneuvering, a camera system with a 540-degree virtual view has been installed, including a “transparent hood“ function.

Safety in the cabin is provided by 10 airbags and an integrated package of 19 electronic driver assistance systems (ADAS). In addition to standard WLTP laboratory tests, the model has also undergone a real-life endurance test in Indonesia. In the test, the Jaecoo 8 SHS-P covered 1,660 kilometers on a single tank fill and battery charge in urban traffic, highways, and mountain conditions. The achievement was officially registered by the Indonesian Muri Records Organization as the longest mileage achieved by a hybrid car in the country.