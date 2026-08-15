The amount of frozen Russian assets in Switzerland has tripled

The amount of frozen Russian assets in Switzerland has increased to 8.5 billion Swiss francs (10.4 billion USD) as of June 2026, said Fabian Mayenfisch, spokesman for the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). A year earlier, the figure was 7.4 billion Swiss francs (8.4 billion USD).

“As of June 1, 2026, financial assets worth 8.5 billion Swiss francs were frozen in Switzerland“, he said. Mayenfisch noted that in addition to cash, 14 real estate properties, as well as sports and luxury cars, works of art, furniture and musical instruments belonging to individuals and organizations subject to sanctions, remain frozen.

According to a representative of the secretariat, the reserves and assets of the Central Bank of Russia are frozen separately in Switzerland. As of June 2026, their value amounted to 6.8 billion francs (8.3 billion USD), compared to 7.2 billion francs (8.1 billion USD) a year earlier.

Mayenfisch declined to answer a question about whether Switzerland was involved in discussions on the initiative to transfer frozen Russian assets from Euroclear to a new EU depository institution for use by Kiev. However, he noted that “Switzerland is closely following international discussions on the frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia“. He explained that Bern “considers it extremely important that internationally agreed approaches respect the principles of the rule of law and international law and ensure financial stability“.