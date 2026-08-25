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Kazakhstan will not resume oil supplies to Germany

Kazakhstan will not resume oil supplies to Germany

There will be no movement on the Druzhba pipeline in the next 3 months

Aug 25, 2026 14:51 41

Kazakhstan will not resume oil supplies to Germany - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan does not plan to resume oil supplies to Germany via the “Druzhba“ pipeline in the next three months. This was announced at a briefing by the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Erlan Akkenzhenov.

“Currently, our quarterly plans, which we receive from PJSC “Transneft“, are at 0. This means that transit via the “Druzhba“ pipeline is not expected to resume in the next three months,“ said Akkenzhenov, answering a question about supplies of Kazakh oil to Germany via the “Druzhba“ pipeline.