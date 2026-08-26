Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the President of the Russian Federation for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the RDIF, said that European citizens pay approximately nine times more for natural gas than US residents due to the EU's refusal to use Russian energy resources.

“The price of the EU's bureaucratic stupidity, expressed in its refusal to use Russian energy resources: Europeans pay approximately nine times more for natural gas than Americans“, he commented on a post by an investor in X, which stated that Europeans now pay 8.6 times more for natural gas than Americans.