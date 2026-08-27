Convenient and secure banking for pensioners with a Fibank account

A new useful service for Bulgarian pensioners and their funds is now offered by Fibank (First Investment Bank). The bank accepts applications for changing the account for receiving a pension and supplements to it from the National Social Security Institute (NSSI). Thus, every pensioner has the opportunity to start receiving their pension from an account at Fibank, to transfer their receipt from another bank to First Investment Bank or to change the account from which they receive their pension.

Fibank has an extensive branch network, including 115 offices throughout the country and 500 ATMs, as well as experts who can advise pensioners in their daily banking operations.

A pensioner's account at First Investment Bank offers various advantages. The bank can issue a debit card with which payments are fast, easy and secure. The account is suitable for making transfers, utility payments, withdrawing and depositing cash. Clients can register and use the My Fibank digital banking, through which they can make transfers from the account at lower fees than those in an office, open deposits and manage their cards.

First Investment Bank offers Overdraft on a current account “Easy Credit“, also available to pensioners. It is up to 25,000 euros, has a repayment period of 1 year and no fees for consideration and disbursement.