The EU's economic well-being relies on energy from Russia, exports to China and the technological dominance of the West, which no longer exists. This was said by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

“We live in a world that has lost its security and in which the rules of the game are changing“, she said, speaking at a business forum in Paris. “For a long time, the European economic model relied on a few obvious things: cheap energy imports (from Russia – TASS), open global trade, increasing access to the Chinese market, strategic protection from the United States and Western technological leadership. All of these obvious advantages are now gone.“

Von der Leyen did not mention that the disruption of global trade and the blocking of energy supplies from Russia were a direct consequence of the sanctions measures developed by the European Commission, but she promised that the European Commission would help save European businesses in the future.