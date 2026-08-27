Poland wants Meta to be fined €250 million

Poland has filed a request with the European Commission to fine the US corporation Meta for deceptive advertising on the platforms it controls.

“After analyzing the materials, including those received from Meta, as well as subsequent media reports about the lack of control over the content published, I have just filed a formal request with the European Commission to fine the platform €250 million“, wrote Poland’s Minister of Digitalization, Krzysztof Gawkowski in X. The minister also called on the corporation to “end the platform’s Wild West“ and fight deceptive content.

In 2025, the European Commission already fined Meta €200 million for violating European regulations on digital advertising.