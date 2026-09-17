The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office (SGP) has charged 21-year-old D. D. with a serious intentional crime committed in the capital's "Mladost" district. The young woman is accused of killing a man (A. G.) in the early hours of September 13, 2026 with a single stab wound that hit directly in the heart area.

The incident occurred at around 00:30 at night. The pre-trial proceedings were initiated immediately on the day of the crime and were taken over by the 07th Regional Directorate of the Internal Affairs Directorate under the leadership and supervision of the General Prosecutor's Office, and on September 15, the case was officially accepted under the jurisdiction of the City Prosecutor's Office.

By order of the supervising prosecutor, the accused was initially detained for a period of up to 72 hours. Today, the state prosecution is filing a request with the Sofia City Court to take the most severe measure of restraint against the 21-year-old woman - “detention in custody“.