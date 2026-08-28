SpaceX earns billions from renting out AI computing power

SpaceX is developing a business model in which part of the huge computing power in its data centers is rented out to other companies. According to the Financial Times, this is becoming one of the most profitable elements of the company's artificial intelligence strategy.

The SpaceX prospectus makes it clear that the company applies the so-called “dual monetization“ of its infrastructure – uses the computing resources for its own AI developments, and provides unused capacity to external customers for a fee.

The most significant contract is with the AI company Anthropic. According to the Financial Times, it is leasing almost all of the computing capacity of the Colossus I data center for about $1.25 billion per month until May 2029. This equates to approximately $15 billion in annual revenue.

According to estimates cited by the publication, the construction of the facility cost between $7 billion and $13 billion, and annual operating costs are between $3 billion and $4.5 billion. With these parameters, the investment could be paid off in less than a year if the agreed revenues are maintained.

The model shows how high the value of computing power for AI remains at a time when leading technology companies are investing tens of billions of dollars in data centers and specialized chips.

SpaceX is already reporting rapid revenue growth from its AI business. In the second quarter of 2026, the company's revenue reached $7.8 billion, almost double the year-ago level, and revenue from AI activities grew by about 250%. At the same time, capital expenditures reached more than $18 billion, of which about $15.8 billion was directed at AI infrastructure.

Despite strong current revenues, such a model also carries risk. The Financial Times notes that high prices for computing power rental are largely due to a shortage of capacity. If the supply of data centers increases significantly, prices could fall and profitability shrink.