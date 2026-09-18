Britain calls on EU to restart relations

British Chancellor Rachel Reeves will urge the European Union to work together on trade, investment and security with Brussels, the Financial Times reported, citing sources and the minister's planned participation in a forum with European finance ministers. The focus will be on closer cooperation on trade, investment and financial services.

According to the Financial Times, Reeves will use the meeting to insist that Britain and the EU should "restart" their relations in a more pragmatic format, after years of post-Brexit tensions. The British Treasury has not publicly disputed the reports, and official government statements already emphasize a course towards closer ties with European partners.

Focus on the economy

Earlier British government reports showed that Reeves had already participated or was to participate in talks with European finance ministers in which London sought a more business-oriented relationship with the EU. HM Treasury indicated that the aim was to support growth, investment and better coordination on issues important to the British economy.

The Financial Times and British government reports outline a common direction: London is seeking a more pragmatic tone towards Brussels, without questioning the decision to leave the European Union. Topics such as trade barriers, financial services, the investment environment and security cooperation remain at the center of the talks.

Against this background, the British cabinet has already given signals that it wants a more stable framework for relations with the EU. In recent weeks and months, Downing Street has published reports of the prime minister's talks with EU leaders, which have highlighted a desire for closer ties and stronger cooperation with European countries.

What is behind the “restart“

The idea of a “restart“ of relations fits into the broader British course towards normalizing dialogue with the EU after years of bitter disputes over regulations, borders and trade. The Financial Times notes that the topic comes at a time when London and Brussels are seeking a more permanent political and economic formula for cooperation, including on issues related to growth and competitiveness.

No specific new deal or change in relations has been announced so far, and the main political signal is that the British government wants a more practical and regular dialogue with the European Union. Whether this will lead to concrete agreements will depend on the negotiations on individual topics and the willingness of both Brussels and London to make concessions.

Sources: Financial Times, HM Treasury, GOV.UK, The Treasury, The Times, Reuters