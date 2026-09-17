Czech Republic Apple and Pear Harvest Halved

The harvest of apples and pears in the Czech Republic will decrease by more than 50% on an annual basis, according to data from the country's Central Institute for Research and Control of Agriculture.

The harvest of apples, the main fruit crop in the Czech Republic, will decrease by 58% on an annual basis. A total of 48,530 tons of apples will be harvested in the country. The harvest of pears will decrease by 51% on an annual basis, reaching 4,458 tons.

The decline in the harvest was negatively affected by spring frosts and abnormal heat and drought that ended the summer. According to statistics, the Czech Republic harvests an average of 140,000 tons of apples and pears annually.