Washington will not impose new tariffs on China before and during President Xi Jinping's expected visit to the US next week, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

It was previously reported that the US government intends to publish the results of a trade investigation recommending an additional 7.5% tariff on Chinese goods. As the agency now reports, the US government has decided to postpone the announcement of the tariffs for an unknown reason. The amount of tariffs that Washington will ultimately impose on Beijing also remains unclear.

Washington has publicly signaled several times that it hopes for a reciprocal visit by the Chinese president in the fall of 2026. US President Donald Trump visited Beijing on May 14-15. As the American leader previously reported, he suggests that the Chinese leader will arrive in the US capital on September 24.