Gulf States Introduce Unified Tourist Visa

Six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are launching a project for a unified tourist visa, announced GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi.

The project will be implemented “in the near future“. He noted that the creation of a unified visa will “facilitate travel for foreign nationals“ between countries in the region, and the project itself will be similar to the Schengen visa.

However, Al-Budaiwi did not specify the exact date of introduction of this visa, its price, the process for obtaining it or its possible validity period.

It was previously reported that the GCC unified visa project has been approved by all countries and its implementation is being managed by their ministries of interior.

The Gulf Cooperation Council The Gulf Cooperation Council is a regional organization consisting of six countries: Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. The organization's goal is to expand cooperation between member states in all areas and develop common positions on key international and regional issues. The charter of the Gulf Cooperation Council notes that its members are “united by a common historical and cultural development and a similar political system“ (all member states are monarchies).