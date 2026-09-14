China is committed to strengthening technological and industrial cooperation with BRICS countries, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun.

“China is willing to strengthen technological cooperation with BRICS countries, deepen industrial contacts, implement capacity-building projects, and achieve higher-quality, sustainable and long-term development“, he said at a briefing, commenting on remarks by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who called on BRICS countries to strengthen industrial cooperation at the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

The Chinese diplomat explained that for many years, BRICS countries have actively promoted cooperation in industrialization and have “achieved a number of practical results“. He mentioned BRICS platforms such as the BRICS Partnership Innovation Center for the New Industrial Revolution and the BRICS Industrial Competence Center.

Chinese authorities support the open development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and consider negative discourse to be undesirable, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun.

“The development of artificial intelligence is of common concern to all mankind. All countries should work together to ensure that AI technologies are developed in a spirit of openness, inclusion, universal access and compassion,” he stressed at a briefing, commenting on the position of American entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Guo Jiakun explained that the spread of “various threatening narratives, provoking confrontation and malicious competition will only hinder global governance in the field of AI and is not in the interest of any country.”

Last Saturday, Dario Amodei, CEO of the American company Anthropic, published an article calling for a delay in the development of advanced AI models. He noted that by coordinating the delay in the development of cutting-edge technologies, AI companies could “buy one to two years of extra time before the models reach critical levels.” development and avoid serious errors in calculations. Elon Musk, as well as Sam Altman, CEO of the large American technology company OpenAI, agreed with this statement.