Electrohold presented the priorities of its activities in Vidin region

The management of Electrohold presented the priorities of the activities of the electricity distribution company ERM West and the trading companies Electrohold Sales and Electrohold Trade at a working meeting in Vidin with the Regional Governor Ognyan Mihaylov, mayors of municipalities and their representatives. During the talks, investments were discussed to increase the security of electricity supplies, the development of the electricity market, as well as the opportunities for improving customer service.

“For the development of the electricity distribution network in Vidin region this year, we have foreseen significantly more investments“, said Eng. Radoslav Tsvetkov, Executive Director of ERM West. For the construction of new facilities, including those for connecting new customers, as well as for reconstruction and modernization, last year nearly 780,000 euros were invested, and this year the company is investing 2,200,000 euros, he added.

Over 500,000 euros are planned for the replacement of electricity meters and the relocation of the property boundary. A total of over 900,000 euros have been provided by the end of 2026 for the reconstruction of the low-voltage network in Vidin district. Nearly 317,000 euros have been invested in the modernization of low-voltage networks in the town of Belogradchik, the town of Bregovo, the town of Dunavtsi and the villages of Topolovets, Belo Pole, Drenovets, Borovitsa and Gomotartsi. Over 308,000 euros is the investment in the rehabilitation and automation of overhead power lines and 20 kV cable lines on the territory of the municipalities of Vidin, Belogradchik and Kula. To increase the security of electricity supply, a project is currently being implemented to replace a medium voltage cable in the “Hristo Botev“ district in the city of Vidin, worth 115,000 euros.

Electrohold maintains an open and active dialogue with local authorities as an important part of the efforts for sustainable development of the network and improvement of customer services. The meeting in Vidin is part of a series of working meetings with representatives of local authorities in Western Bulgaria, where investment plans and opportunities for cooperation are discussed.