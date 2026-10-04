Homemade rakia divided the government and the North-West

The draft amendments related to homemade rakia have caused a sharp reaction in Vratsa. Residents of the North-West said that the measure affects a tradition that is passed down in families, and the government specified that the goal is to stop the illegal sale of alcohol without proven origin.

The initial text raised concerns that the fine could reach 1,000 euros even for a bottle given as a gift and stored at home. Subsequently, Finance Minister Galab Donev stated that the sanctions are aimed at quantities without documents and at the trade in homemade rakia, and not at people who produce small quantities for personal use. The Ministry of Finance specified that the controversial provision applies to places related to business activities - hotels, guest houses, restaurants and warehouses. The texts are yet to be revised to avoid ambiguous interpretation.

„It's like changing its name“

In the village of Krushovitsa near Mizia, Ivan Ivanov is waiting for his turn at a local pot still. Upon his arrival, a note was issued for the brewing.

„These kettles produce terrible brandy, there is no molasses and this thing is herbs“, says Ivan Ivanov.

He explains that homemade brandy has a place in the home not only as a drink, but also as part of family customs.

„You should always have homemade brandy in the home – "and for medicine, to rub yourself with it, and for birthdays, name days of children, of grandchildren," says Ivanov.

In his words, taking away a Bulgarian's homemade brandy is "like changing his name." He admits that he knows people who produce for sale, but according to him, there are not many. For personal use, Ivanov points out, 30 liters from two cauldrons are often not enough for the whole year.

„We are destroying traditions“

In the neighboring village of Butan, the cauldron does not work, but the topic of brandy turns out to be more important than the upcoming elections. Petko Petkov says the state risks affecting a deeply rooted custom.

„I will tell you this, we are destroying the traditions of Bulgaria, and rakia is a tradition from our ancestors“, commented Petkov.

Plamen Dragomirov questions the meaning of rules under which giving a bottle as a gift can be interpreted as a violation. According to him, such an approach creates a feeling that ordinary people can be persecuted for homemade products intended for family or friends.

Local residents also point out the difference in price. According to them, homemade rakia costs about 3 euros per liter, while quality rakia in the store can reach 20 euros. Nikolay Bosolov explains that people buy sugar on sale and use their own fruit to produce 10-15 liters for home use.

A story about a 1,000 leva fine

Hristo Hristov says that he has already been checked for homemade brandy. According to him, for 7 kilograms produced at home, he received a report and a 1,000 leva fine. He also claims that he was warned that if he violates the law again, his pot could be confiscated.

His story is being used as an example by local residents of the fear that the measures could also affect people who do not sell alcohol. Hristov also tells of a case involving an elderly woman from whom 220 liters of brandy were seized, but this information remains within the scope of his statement.

According to data presented by Galab Donev, in 2025, customs authorities seized about 40,000 liters of illegal ethyl alcohol, of which over 15,000 liters were illegally produced brandy. In 2026, 2,500 liters of brandy have been seized from sites and premises where business activities are carried out.

While the texts are being revised, the residents of the Northwest insist that control be directed at illegal sales, not at family tradition. In Krushovitsa, Ivan Ivanov's first plum brandy flows from the cauldron, but even there people are already careful about who they serve and how much.

Sources: bTV Novinite, BTA