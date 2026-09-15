New record for gasoline prices in Germany

Prices for budget gasoline E10 (containing up to 10% bioethanol) in Germany have set a new historical high. This was reported by the DPA news agency, citing the German Automobile Club (ADAC).

The average price of E10 gasoline at German gas stations on September 14 was 2.28 EUR per liter. This is 1 euro cent higher than the previous record set on September 13. Diesel prices were 2.41 EUR per liter, still below the record.

The price of motor fuels in Germany and Europe as a whole has increased in recent days due to the escalating situation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The pace of price increases slowed slightly on Monday compared to previous days.