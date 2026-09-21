Nearly 70% of Ukrainian businesses face labor shortages

In August, labor shortages again topped the list of problems hindering Ukrainian companies’ ability to do business. Sixty-nine percent of business leaders cited labor shortages, according to a survey conducted by the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting.

“In August, 69% of businesses reported labor shortages. In July, the figure was 66%,“ the survey said, noting that labor shortages in Ukraine have been growing for nearly two years.

Companies are also struggling to find qualified workers. In August, 58.1% of businesses reported this, compared to 54.3% in July. The situation is similar for unskilled personnel: the figure has increased from 34.4% to 36.4%.

Business representatives, according to the survey, increasingly cite lack of safety as a problem. In August, 48% of enterprises cited unsafe working conditions. In July, the figure was 44%. This figure was particularly high in several regions. “More than 80% of surveyed business leaders in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Rivne regions cite unsafe working conditions as a problem”, the survey said.

The survey, conducted by the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting in early September, included telephone interviews with managers of 465 small, medium and large enterprises in government-controlled areas of the country.