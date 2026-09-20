Russia and Iran have developed a plan against Western sanctions

Russia and Iran have developed a detailed multi-year plan to deepen their economic and technological cooperation in the face of Western sanctions, Fox News reports, citing an unpublished Russian government document that the media outlet claims to have seen.

The document covers the period 2024-2026 and includes measures in finance, nuclear energy, the oil and gas sector, aviation and transport infrastructure.

The “roadmap“ itself does not use the term “sanctions circumvention“. Instead, it talks about developing independent financial channels and countering what Moscow defines as “unilateral restrictive measures“.

Payments without dollars

One of the main focuses is the increase in the use of national currencies in bilateral trade.

According to the document, Russia and Iran have planned to increase the share of payments in national currencies from 68% in 2024 to 71% in 2026. It is also planned to expand the network of correspondent bank accounts in rubles and Iranian rials.

Moscow and Tehran are also planning coordinated actions within the framework of BRICS and other international organizations against trade restrictions and sanctions pressure.

A US representative, who requested anonymity, commented to Fox News that Washington is monitoring attempts by sanctioned countries to create alternative cross-border payment mechanisms. According to him, the US will seek to counter systems used to evade sanctions or illicit financing.

Russia with plans for Iranian oil and gas

The “Roadmap“ also includes specific Iranian oil and gas fields in the development of which Russia planned to invest.

At least one of the projects mentioned has already reached the implementation stage. According to Fox News, since February 2026, a Russian company has been developing the Iranian oil field Shadegan.

The cooperation also extends to nuclear energy, including projects related to the Iranian nuclear power plant „Bushcher“.

Iran may produce parts for Russian aircraft

The aviation part of the document attracts particular attention. According to Fox News, Moscow planned to help organize the production in Iran of certain components and assemblies for Russian aircraft.

Such cooperation would be important for the Russian aviation industry, which is limited in its access to a number of Western components after sanctions imposed due to the war in Ukraine.

The document also envisages the development of transport routes that would connect Russia with Iran and the Persian Gulf, thus giving Moscow additional opportunities for trade outside of traditional European routes.

The publication appears at a time of new American sanctions pressure against both countries. On September 18, US President Donald Trump signed a law that expands US sanctions powers against Russia and extends key sanctions against Iran.

The document revealed by Fox News shows the scale of Moscow and Tehran's efforts to build economic, financial and technological mechanisms to reduce their vulnerability to Western sanctions pressure. However, the authenticity and current status of all the projects described in the document have not been independently confirmed.