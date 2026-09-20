China launches investigation into Alibaba units

Chinese regulators have launched investigations into units of several major technology and travel platforms, including Meituan and Alibaba, for alleged violations of unfair competition laws. This was reported by state television CCTV, quoted by Reuters.

Beijing Sankuai Information Technology - a unit of Meituan - is under investigation, as well as Hangzhou Taomei Aviation Services, which is affiliated with Alibaba. Tongcheng Network Technology and Tujia Online Information Technology are also being investigated. According to preliminary data from the Beijing branch of the State Administration for Market Supervision, there are grounds to investigate their practices in the online hotel and travel booking sector.

The companies said they would cooperate with the authorities. Meituan confirmed on its official website that it had received notification of the proceedings and that it would comply with the regulator's requirements. Tongcheng, Tujia and Hangzhou Taomei also said they were continuing to operate normally and were cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation comes amid a broader campaign by Beijing against monopolistic practices and aggressive price competition in the digital economy. Just a day earlier, the State Administration for Market Supervision announced that 29,000 cases had been opened for violations in the areas of price, competition and quality as part of its special campaign against low-quality price competition.

The authorities are placing a particularly strong emphasis on the platform economy. In its annual report, the regulator said 3,104 cases were filed in 2025 for violations related to online platforms, including their rules, fees and aggressive promotional campaigns.

The latest inspections come shortly after China imposed a fine of 5.2 billion yuan, or about $776 million, on Trip.com for what the regulator said were monopolistic practices in online hotel bookings.

For Beijing, control over the platforms also has broader economic significance. Chinese authorities are trying to stimulate domestic consumption amid weaker economic growth, while simultaneously restricting practices that they say distort competition and push businesses into excessive discounts and price wars.

At this stage, the procedures launched are investigations, not established violations. Regulators have not announced what specific sanctions may follow or when the inspections will end.