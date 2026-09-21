Bulgaria has everything it needs for economic growth

Bulgaria has a strong foundation for attracting new investments and accelerating economic growth, with its greatest advantages being its qualified people, strategic location, industrial capacity, energy resources and opportunities for developing new technologies. This was stated by the President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria, Tommy Ver Elst, at the opening of a business breakfast with the government in Sofia.

The forum brought together representatives of business and the executive branch, and among the participants were Prime Minister Rumen Radev and cabinet ministers. The business breakfast is part of the American Chamber of Commerce's traditional format for dialogue between companies and the government.

Ver Elst's main message was that despite the rapidly changing international economic environment, Bulgaria has the prerequisites not only to maintain, but also to increase its competitiveness.

“We truly believe that one of the greatest assets that Bulgaria has today is its people“, he said.

According to the President of the ATC, the combination of human capital, geographical location, industrial opportunities, innovation potential and energy resources gives the country a strong foundation for long-term economic success and greater resilience to external shocks.

Over 100 American companies and 40,000 jobs

Ver Elst placed special emphasis on the scale of economic relations between Bulgaria and the United States. According to the data he presented, the United States is among the six leading foreign investors in Bulgaria.

Over 100 American companies operate in the country, providing high-value-added jobs to more than 40,000 people. According to Ver Elst, their presence makes a significant contribution to economic growth and the creation of wealth in Bulgaria.

He identified the United States as one of the country's most important economic partners and emphasized the importance of transatlantic relations as a source of capital, technology and new business opportunities.

The American Chamber of Commerce sees potential for expanding this partnership in several areas – economic growth and competitiveness, energy, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, healthcare, education, workforce development, defense and security.

Artificial intelligence is becoming an economic factor

One of the areas that business is pushing for greater emphasis is digital transformation and the development of artificial intelligence.

“This technology is shaping the world before us. And it is happening extremely quickly, so we need to ensure that as a country we are part of this process“, said Ver Elst.

The message aligns with the broader position of American business on the need for Bulgaria to improve its investment environment and develop high-value-added sectors. The American Chamber of Commerce defines improving the investment climate and economic competitiveness as part of its main priorities.

Energy - key to competitiveness

The other major area is energy. Ver Elst recalled that the American Chamber of Commerce recently published its White Paper on Energy with specific proposals for the development of the sector.

The document was actually published in 2026 and emphasizes the security, sustainability and competitiveness of the Bulgarian energy sector, as well as improving the investment climate.

For business, the importance of energy already goes far beyond the traditional issue of price and security of supply. Access to reliable energy is becoming an increasingly important condition for attracting high-tech manufacturing, digital infrastructure and investments in artificial intelligence.

Business wants talent for the new economy

Preparing the workforce for technological transformation remains a serious challenge. According to Ver Elst, the skills that companies will need in the coming years are changing rapidly.

Therefore, digital skills, entrepreneurship, STEM education, leadership and communication skills, as well as foreign languages should be among the priorities.

It is precisely human capital that was identified by the President of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry as one of Bulgaria's strongest competitive advantages. However, its preservation will also depend on the ability of the education system to meet the needs of business in the conditions of the rapid introduction of new technologies.

Defense can be a growth engine

The American Chamber of Commerce also sees economic potential in the defense industry. According to Ver Elst, the sector should not be viewed solely through the prism of security.

According to him, defense and security are “a key driver for growth, innovation and economic development“.

This places the sector among the areas in which American and Bulgarian businesses can expand their cooperation - especially in technological developments and high-value-added production.

According to the president of the American Chamber of Commerce, the current international environment brings both risks and opportunities. For Bulgaria, the key is to use its membership in the EU and NATO, its international partnerships and its own economic advantages to attract more capital and technology.

ATK, for its part, declares its readiness to provide expertise and practical solutions in the dialogue with the government, aimed at economic growth, investments and increasing Bulgaria's competitiveness.