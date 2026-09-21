Nurses refuse to work in France due to high petrol prices

French nurses working in the field are being forced to refuse to treat patients due to the high cost of fuel. This was stated on the television channel CNews by Fiona Leroucy, national coordinator of the Association of Independent Nurses.

“It is becoming more and more difficult, we are selecting patients. This means that we are rejecting some patients, which was not the case before. Now we have to take into account the distance and the cost of travel“, she stressed. According to her, a full tank now costs an average of 25 euros more.

Yesterday, the average price of diesel in France reached 2.41 euros per liter, a record high.

Fishermen unhappy with rising fuel prices have blocked the port of Cannes in southern France, according to France 3. According to the channel, 12 vessels have been blocked. This has, among other things, led to the suspension of ferry services to the nearby Lérins Islands.

The fishermen believe that the government's promised subsidies of 35 cents per liter of fuel will not improve the situation due to the uncontrolled increase in prices. They are reportedly demanding that the cabinet set a fixed price for fuel.

Similar protests have previously taken place in other port cities in southern France, including Nice.

TF1 previously reported that the price of diesel fuel for fishing boats in Mediterranean ports had risen from approximately 70 cents to €1.30 per liter in just a few weeks.