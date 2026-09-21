Hungary will not store oil products for Ukraine

The Hungarian government will not allow the construction of a storage facility for oil products for Ukraine on its territory. Prime Minister Péter Magyar said that the memorandum of understanding on this issue, signed by the Hungarian company MOL and the Ukrainian “Naftogaz“, will not be implemented.

“The storage facility, for which MOL signed a memorandum of understanding, will not be built on the Hungarian-Ukrainian border or anywhere else. If you read the recently published statement, it says that this is only a theoretical possibility. Even if it is implemented, it will take years. But I want to state here and now: as long as the Tisza government is in power, this will not happen,” Magyar said, speaking in the Hungarian parliament.

He was commenting, at the request of members of parliament, on a post on Naftogaz’s Telegram channel about plans to build an oil storage facility in Hungary near the Ukrainian border. The report quoted the company’s CEO, Sergiy Fedorenko, as saying that the implementation of the project “will ultimately improve the reliability of fuel supplies to Ukrainian consumers.”