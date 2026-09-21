Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to capture Donbas not because of its mineral wealth, the reason is different. This was stated in an interview with “Glavkom” the first ambassador of independent Ukraine to Moscow Vladimir Kryzhanivsky.

The former Ukrainian diplomat believes that the religious motive is very important for Putin.

“It's like his fetish. He is obsessed with the idea of capturing at least one of the three laurels in Ukraine. The closest to the front is Svyatogorsk. The Kiev-Pechersk Lavra is beyond its reach, and the Pochaev Lavra is very far away, practically in Western Ukraine“, Kryzhanivsky noted.

The Svyatogorsk Lavra is one of the three Orthodox Lavras in Ukraine. The Svyatogorsk Monastery officially received the status of a Lavra on March 9, 2004 by a decision of the Holy Synod of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The city of Svyatogorsk itself is located in the Donetsk region.

Kryzhanivsky pointed out that for the Russian enemy, Donbass is an additional springboard for the seizure of southern Ukraine.

The diplomat also commented on the possibility of Russia seizing other territories in southern Ukraine. According to him, this is possible only if Europe and the United States “surrender Ukraine“. Kryzhanivsky believes that “they are not crazy” to allow it - despite the risks of the “Alternative for Germany” coming to power and Le Pen.

The Ukrinform news agency reported that Putin did not show any willingness to soften his position during the latest talks with the United States, despite signals from Washington that new ideas are needed to revive the talks. The Russian president continues to insist on control over Donbas.

According to sources, the trilateral talks involving representatives of the United States, Russia, and Ukraine may resume after the State Duma elections. However, they are unlikely to bring the parties significantly closer to a peace agreement.