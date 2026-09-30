Grape growers from Svilengrad region protest over low prices

Grain growers from the Svilengrad and Lyubimets regions are protesting near the village of Pastrogor over the low purchase price of grapes. The protest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., and their main demand is the resignation of Agriculture Minister Plamen Abrovski.

The producers claim that this year's harvest is good, but significant quantities of grapes remain unharvested in the vineyards because there are not enough buyers. According to information from the Bulgarian National Radio, the dissatisfaction is related to both the price and the lack of sales of the production.

The decision to protest was made by an Initiative Committee after talks with the minister. The growers claim that Plamen Abrovski has refused to cooperate on the problems they have raised. They point out that they have not met with understanding from the executive director of the “Viticulture“ Agency in Sofia, as well as from the regional director of “Viticulture“ in Haskovo.

“We will demand their resignations for failing to deal with the problems of agricultural producers“, the winegrowers state.

The producers warn that without a market for the grapes they will not be able to cover the costs incurred. They also remind of the upcoming payment of new taxes at the end of the year, which further increases the pressure on the farms.

A similar problem with the sale of the grape harvest has been indicated by other producers in the country. In Svilengrad, winegrowers are demanding that institutions take action before the production is permanently lost.

Sources: BNR Novinite, Maritsa