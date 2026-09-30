KEWR discusses nearly 6% gas price increase in October

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission will discuss „Bulgargaz“'s proposal for a natural gas price increase in October. The public supplier offers a price of 44.08 euros per megawatt-hour, which is an increase of 5.96 percent compared to the 41.60 euros per megawatt-hour approved for September.

The indicated value does not include access and transmission prices, excise duty and VAT. The difference compared to the price in force in September is 2.48 euros per megawatt-hour.

The proposal by „Bulgargaz“ has been submitted to KEWR, but does not represent the final price for October. The regulator must consider the application and decide on the price at which the public supplier will sell natural gas to end suppliers and to persons with a license for the production and transmission of heat energy.

The price proposal includes the components for natural gas at the entrance to the gas transmission networks and for the activity of “public supply“. A component is also provided that covers the costs of “Bulgargaz“ for storing quantities in the “Chiren“ underground gas storage facility.

Thus, the final price for October will depend on the decision of the Energy Regulatory Commission. Until its adoption, the value approved for September of 41.60 euros per megawatt-hour, excluding taxes and levies, is in effect.

Sources: BNR Novinite, BTA