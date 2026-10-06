Americans to Spend More on Halloween This Year

U.S. consumers plan to increase their spending on Halloween in 2026, despite economic uncertainty and strain on family budgets. The average household plans to spend $285, according to a Deloitte survey of 1,500 U.S. households.

Of that amount, about $219 will be spent in-store, and another $66 on experiences and entertainment. About 34% of respondents plan to spend more than last year.

The biggest spenders are costumes and accessories – an average of $57, followed by decorations at $54 and candy, food and drinks at $48. For restaurants and social events, consumers plan to spend an average of $32.

Physical stores maintain their lead

Despite the development of e-commerce, 67% of consumers plan to buy Halloween products in physical stores, while about a third will shop online.

Supermarkets attract 55% of buyers, large retail chains - 47%, discounters - 40%, and specialty Halloween stores - 36%.

Another important signal for retailers is the increasingly early start of seasonal shopping. More than half of respondents plan to make purchases by the end of September, and 37% - to complete the majority of them before October 1.

One in five will use financing

However, higher spending does not necessarily mean stronger purchasing power. While 71% of consumers say they can comfortably afford their planned purchases, one in five will use Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) or another form of financing.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts that total Halloween spending in the U.S. will reach $13.5 billion in 2026, up from $13.1 billion a year earlier.

For retailers, the data shows that consumers continue to spend money on holidays and experiences, but at the same time they are becoming more sensitive to prices, promotions and installment options.