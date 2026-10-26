Hong Kong Makes Billions on Halloween

This year's Halloween festivities in Hong Kong span three consecutive weekends. The city is trying to turn the popular holiday into a tool to attract tourists, more diners and higher spending.

Among the participants were zombies, Taoist priests, creepy bartenders and Donald Trump impersonators.

The festive program is part of the first “Hong Kong Halloween Month“. The events began on October 17 and covered key tourist areas such as Central, Lan Kwai Fong, Kai Tak, Mong Kok and Chim Sa Chui East. The culmination is on October 31, when Halloween itself is celebrated.

More events, more visitors

A large eyeball-shaped installation is set up in the Central District, and in different parts of the city there are themed decorations, costumed performances and events for visitors of all ages. Organizers have expanded the program after an estimated 80,000 people celebrated in Lan Kwai Fong on October 31 alone in 2025.

“Every year the event gets bigger and people spend more and the costumes get more extravagant“, said Alan Ziman, chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group. He said the festivities bring in significant revenue for the area and help the local economy.

Zeeman, who helped introduce Halloween celebrations in Lan Kwai Fong more than 40 years ago, estimates the event increases food and beverage sales by 20-25 percent each year.

A difference with mainland China

The expansion of the festivities in Hong Kong comes amid restrictions on Halloween events in mainland China. Authorities there have tightened controls on public celebrations since 2023, and in Shanghai, revelers have been detained for costumes that mock social and economic issues.

In Hong Kong, authorities and businesses hope the longer program will attract more visitors from mainland China and elsewhere in the region. The festivities combine Western horror imagery with Chinese folklore, and some participants also use satirical costumes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources: internazionale.it, scmp.com, news.rthk.hk