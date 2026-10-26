Iraq and Jordan Discuss Free Trade Zone

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and his Jordanian counterpart Jafar Hassan discussed in Amman the establishment of a free trade zone between the two countries. According to the Iraqi News Agency, the initiative aims to increase bilateral trade and bring economic benefits to both Iraq and Jordan.

The two prime ministers chaired extensive talks between delegations from the two countries. The agenda included opportunities for developing relations in energy, the economy, and investment.

„Jordan is a strategic partner of Iraq,“ said Ali al-Zaidi.

The Iraqi prime minister described his visit as a step towards expanding cooperation in the economy, trade, industry, and security. He stressed the need for closer coordination between the two countries to address common challenges.

The regional situation was also discussed

The talks in Amman also covered developments in the region. The two delegations emphasized the Palestinian issue and the need to guarantee the rights of the Palestinian people.

Iraq and Jordan supported diplomatic efforts and dialogue as a means of resolving regional conflicts and limiting their consequences.

Jafar Hassan said that the Iraqi Prime Minister's visit was evidence of the close relations between the two countries. He confirmed Jordan's support for the Iraqi government and people, as well as Amman's readiness to continue coordination with Baghdad for closer economic and political integration.