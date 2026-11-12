Wages in Romania rise, but inflation erodes incomes

Average monthly net wages in Romania reached 5717 lei in September, an increase of 5% compared with the same month of 2025. Despite the nominal growth, household purchasing power declined: real incomes fell by 1.5% year-on-year, according to data from Romania’s National Institute of Statistics.

Compared with August, net wages increased by 29 lei, or 0.5%. Average gross wages reached 9532 lei, following a monthly increase of 35 lei, or 0.4%. After accounting for changes in consumer prices, real wages fell by 0.3% over the month.

IT sector remains the leader in earnings

The highest average net wages in September were recorded in computer programming and information technology consultancy services – 13 513 lei. They were followed by workers in the extraction of crude oil and natural gas, with an average of 13 336 lei.

At the opposite end of the scale were other personal and service activities, where average net income stood at 2982 lei. In fishing and aquaculture, it was 3005 lei.

Monthly changes in individual sectors were also influenced by bonuses, performance-related payments, additional benefits, as well as fluctuations in companies’ production and revenues.

Increases and declines across sectors

The largest increase in net incomes compared with August was recorded in the extraction of crude oil and natural gas – 13.4%. The manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products followed with a 12.7% increase.

Incomes rose by between 5.5% and 10% in the extraction of metal ores, the manufacture of tobacco products, metallurgy, the manufacture of leather goods and management consultancy services.

The sharpest decline was recorded in gambling and bookmaker activities – 9.3%. Wages fell by between 5.5% and 7% in the production of films and television programmes, sound recording and music publishing, warehousing and support activities for transportation, as well as legal and accounting services.

Lower incomes were also recorded in the supply of electricity and gas, radio and television broadcasting, financial intermediation and insurance activities. The National Institute of Statistics attributed some of the declines to the absence of bonuses and other additional payments made in previous months.

Limited changes in the public sector

In the public sector, average net incomes in human health and social work fell by 0.5% over the month, while those in public administration declined by 0.2%. Education recorded a 1% increase.

The wage data coincides with a fresh acceleration in inflation. Annual consumer price growth in Romania reached 6.94% in October, up from 6.61% in September. Thus, the nominal increase in wages remains under pressure from rising prices, while the real value of incomes continues to decline.

Sources: business-review.eu