Bulgarian politicians and statesmen sent New Year's wishes, "Nova TV" pointed out.

On his Facebook profile, GERB leader Boyko Borisov made an economic assessment of the past year and emphasized the importance of adopting the euro. “We end the year with a gross domestic product of 113 billion euros. Since GERB was established, GDP has increased by 4 times - from 27 billion euros in 2006 to 113 in 2025. Economic growth is over 3%, which ranks us among the top five countries in the European Union in terms of growth rates. Bulgaria has long been no longer the poorest country in the EU“, he pointed out. According to him, the eurozone was a test of political maturity. “I am convinced that the eurozone is not just a currency change, but a civilizational choice. This key decision faced the political class with a clear choice: narrow-party populism or statehood. For GERB, the choice was clear! I wish 2026 to bring peace, more success and a better future for Bulgaria. Happy New Year!“, Borisov wrote.

On social networks, Kiril Petkov wished for a “strong and dignified 2026“, focusing on political change and civic activism. “2026 will not be easy, but it will be decisive. We will confront the status quo, but this time more prepared. We already know where the dependencies are hidden, which institutions and which positions support the model of corruption and theft. I am optimistic about 2026. The mass protests at the end of this year showed something important - change comes when we act together. Bulgarians have known it for three generations. They also showed that they have a threshold of tolerance, which the "Peevski-Borisov" model has long since crossed, Petkov wrote on social networks. He called for coordination in protecting the vote in the upcoming elections: "121 seats for free people in the next parliament should not be a dream, but a goal. Everyone should be part of the solution - from their bell tower and with their resources. In a coordinated and organized way, we will change Bulgaria. Free Bulgarians, I believe in you. Together we will succeed. Happy New Year!", his publication also says.

The leader of the "Vazrazhdane" party Kostadin Kostadinov also sent a short message on his profile: "2026 can be the year of the new Bulgarian Revival." Bulgaria can and should be a free and independent state! Happy New Year 2026, Bulgarians!".

The leader of the MRF and the PG of "MPS-New Beginning" Delyan Peevski linked the arrival of the New Year with the adoption of the single European currency."Happy New Year! The best is yet to come! With the arrival of the New Year 2026 and the adoption of the single European currency - the euro, Bulgaria has received its chance for a new beginning. Now our country must move forward with confidence, stability and national self-confidence and we must not allow division and hatred to undermine statehood and democratic order. In times of trials, the state needs security, functioning institutions and reasonable decisions in the interest of the people. I wish health and well-being to Bulgarian families and confidence that tomorrow will be safer and fairer. The best is yet to come! Happy New Year!“, says Peevski's position.

The outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the “BSP - United Left” Atanas Zafirov wished the new year to bring peace and stability: “We welcome the New Year 2026 with many hopes – for peace and prosperity. May this be the year in which reason prevails over the rattling of weapons and Europe once again becomes the continent where, through dialogue and diplomacy, we achieve our common goals in an increasingly complex and dynamic world. May the preservation of human life and the well-being of ordinary people once again become the highest values for us, Europeans. Let this be the year in which stability and prosperity return to our country. Today, Bulgaria takes the last step on its long path to full European integration, on which a number of far-sighted politicians, many of whom were socialists, set us on decades ago. The Bulgarian euro is not just a currency. It is part of our civilizational and conscious choice that we make every day. However, our entry into the Eurozone is far from the end of our European development. Let us begin the construction of this Bulgaria that we all want to see in the new year. Let us open and write this new page of our common history together. Finally, accept my heartfelt wishes that the new year 2026 will bring you health, family happiness and well-being, to you and your loved ones! Happy New Year 2026!“, his message says.

MECH leader Radostin Vassilev stressed the need for decisive action and justice: “Dear Bulgarians, The New Year does not require words, but character and courage. Bulgaria needs order, justice and governance that serves the people, not the mafia. The people need the truth. It is our duty to uphold our sovereignty, to protect the national interest and to return the power of the state - in the law, in the institutions and in the responsibility of the government to the people. Compromises with lawlessness and tolerance of corruption must remain in the past. This cannot happen without seeking responsibility! We are faced with the task of dismantling a model that is sustainable and self-sufficient and building a state with rules, with morality and a clear horizon. With determination, sacrifice and faith in Bulgaria, we can return the dignity of the nation that was lost. Let the New Year be a year of actions, not excuses, because we have no time to waste“, said Vassilev.

The “Majesty“ party also congratulated Bulgarians on the holiday: “Dear compatriots, We wish you in the new year 2026 to be healthy and strong, to have the courage to stand on the side of goodness and justice, to be constant in your deeds and with common efforts to turn our homeland into the best place to live. Thank you for all the efforts you made in 2025. We believe that in 2026 they will bear fruit and bring results that will make you truly happy. May we have a happy, strong and constructive new year!“.

For the first time since the Second Bulgarian Kingdom, Bulgaria is printing currency that is accepted outside the country. January 1, 2026 is the beginning of an era. Bulgarians travel freely, work and develop business as equal citizens in the richest union in the world, said in a video message on Facebook the chairman of “We continue the change” (PP) Asen Vassilev.

In his words, in order to become equal to other European nations, we still have a lot of work to do. High-quality and affordable healthcare and education for all Bulgarian citizens, regardless of where they live and regardless of how much money their families have - this is the new rich, fair and European Bulgaria that we must build together, said the PP leader.

“Many people will tell you that this is a utopia, that it is impossible, that Bulgaria is small and needs a big brother. These are the same people who have been explaining to us for 20 years how everyone is a scoundrel, how nothing depends on us, how there is no point, how Bulgaria is too small and poor, while at the same time they robbed people, robbed businesses, ruled with fear and expelled over 1 million Bulgarians abroad. The best thing about 2025 is that Bulgarian society told them - enough is enough," points out Asen Vassilev.