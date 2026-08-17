Min Aung Hlaing in Moscow: Myanmar, Russia deepen strategic partnership

The head of the military-backed government of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing, has left for an official visit to Russia, where he will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin. The purpose of the visit is to strengthen bilateral relations and deepen strategic cooperation, the Associated Press reported, citing state media, BTA reports.

Min Aung Hlaing flew out early this morning from the capital Naypyidaw, accompanied by members of his cabinet. In Moscow, he will meet with Putin and other senior Russian officials.

According to state-run MRTV, the talks will focus on bilateral relations, economic and social issues, and security cooperation.

Russia, along with China, is among Myanmar's main international backers and an important supplier of weapons to the country's military authorities.

Russian-made fighter jets are used by the Myanmar army in operations against territories controlled by ethnic minorities, some of whom are allied with pro-democracy resistance forces.

Min Aung Hlaing's visit is another step towards deepening relations between Moscow and Naypyidaw, especially in the areas of defense and security.

The Myanmar leader already met with Putin in September last year during the forum „World Nuclear Week“ in Moscow.

Putin has not visited Myanmar before.