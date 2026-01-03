Terziev after the fatal accident in Vitosha: I have ordered additional inspections of risky areas!

Position of the Mayor of Sofia Municipality in connection with the tragic incident in the "Vitosha" Nature Park:

"With deep sadness, I express my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the young woman who lost her life in the tragic accident on Belovodski Road. This is a heavy human loss.

The incident occurred on the territory of the “Vitosha“ Nature Park.

Regardless of this, the Sofia Municipality is committed and fully cooperates with the police and all competent institutions to clarify the facts. An investigation is currently underway and it is important to wait for its result, without making hasty conclusions about the causes and responsibility.

Today in Sofia there is a strong wind, which is the cause of numerous incidents – so far 45 reports have been filed for fallen trees and branches and 15 reports for fallen or displaced construction fences. The teams of the “Emergency Assistance and Prevention“ Directorate and the Sofia Fire Department are working to clear and secure the affected areas.

In parallel, I have ordered additional inspections of risky areas and increased monitoring to reduce the risk to people. The safety of citizens is an absolute priority."