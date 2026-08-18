The Consumer Protection Commission is intensifying inspections for unjustified price increases

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) is intensifying inspections for unjustified price increases, with the focus now also being directed at food and medicinal products.

This was stated in the morning block of BNT by the acting chairman of the CPC, Alexander Kolyachev.

According to him, inspections began at the beginning of the week in 140 retail outlets, where about 1,100 products with increased prices are being examined. Particular attention is being paid to medicinal products, food supplements and goods sold in the pharmacy chain.

„We are observing trends of increase in some medicinal products and food supplements“, Kolyachev pointed out and added that inspections in this sector will be strengthened.

He emphasized that in certain cases it may be a question of abusive behavior of traders, since the increases were observed only in one trading network.

The CPC does not determine the prices of goods and services and cannot sanction a trader just because a given price is high or low. The Commission may impose a sanction in the event of an established increase if it cannot be justified by objective factors.

“There are a number of factors that can affect a price. We take them into account for each specific case“, explained Kolyachev.

A total of about 40,500 inspections have been carried out by the CPC and the NRA in connection with the transition to the euro, with about 15,000 of them at the CPC, it became clear from Alexander Kolyachev's participation in the morning block "The Day Begins" on BNT.

Among The main violations found are incorrect labeling, lack of necessary information for consumers and unjustified price increases.

Kolyachev pointed out that a large part of the imposed sanctions have been appealed, but according to him, there is currently positive case law for the institution.

After the abolition of dual price indication, the CPC has more serious powers regarding unjustified price increases. According to the head of the Commission, sanctions can now be between 10,000 and 100,000 euros per retail outlet, and in the case of a large number of products with unjustified increased prices, the sanctions can be significantly higher.

Under the old regime, fines for unjustified price increases were in most cases around the minimum amount - approximately 2,600 euros. For incorrect labeling, the sanctions were between 300 and 500 euros.

Massive inspections on Black Sea Coast

The CPC is also continuing its massive inspections of tourist sites along the Black Sea Coast. Hotels, restaurants and shops are being inspected, as well as entertainment facilities - trampolines, slides and inflatables.

According to Kolyachev, violations have been identified and administrative acts have been drawn up, but there are currently no worrying trends.

Several children's entertainment facilities have been temporarily closed due to violations of safety requirements. After they were brought into compliance, they have resumed work.

“The safety of our children is our main priority“, Kolyachev emphasized. He announced that inspections of children's facilities are being carried out throughout the country.