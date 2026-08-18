Authorities have begun inspections for illegal parking and camping in Vromos Bay

After receiving a viewer's signal to NOVA for systematic parking on the dunes in the area of the “Topolite” campsite in Vromos Bay, the Burgas Regional Administration carried out an urgent on-site inspection. “At the height of the summer season, the Burgas Regional Administration received signals about illegally parked caravans and cars and I ordered an urgent inspection”, this was commented by the Burgas Regional Governor Diko Dikov on the air of the “Hello, Bulgaria” show on NOVA.

The on-site inspection was carried out personally under the leadership of the Deputy Regional Governor Alexi Anestiev together with officers of the Sozopol Regional Police Department. “There were two cars parked illegally, in which case the police took action and issued warnings, with the drivers immediately pulling them out of the no-parking areas”, explained Anestiev. He added that the problem has existed for years and the institutions are doing everything possible to eliminate it.

At the beginning of the summer season, signs were placed indicating the ban on parking on the beach and sand dunes, which are exclusive state property, but the signs subsequently disappeared. According to the deputy regional governor, the law enforcement agencies were lenient towards the violators found on site and simply warned them to leave the territory.

The ambition of the political leadership of the regional administration is to introduce a much more serious order in camping on the Southern Black Sea coast next year, said Diko Dikov. A drone is also being used to photograph and map the illegally located sites in the area. “There have been violations, indeed, from early autumn we will take measures to clear all illegally built, even temporary structures”, the regional governor was categorical.

Law enforcement officers are also engaged in the problem, with police inspectors conducting almost daily checks and inviting violators to leave unregulated places. “Our goal is not to introduce restrictive measures and limit stay on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, our ambitions are to introduce legal order and comply with the regulatory framework”, stressed Dikov. According to him, camping should take place in regulated places so that all tourists can have a truly enjoyable vacation.