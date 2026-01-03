Slavi Vassilev: I hope our next prime minister will be Rumen Radev

If Rumen Radev becomes the leader of a party, he will be pro-European, he will get closer to the policies of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. He expressed such an opinion on the air of “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov” on NOVA NEWS political scientist Slavi Vassilev.

“The president has always behaved institutionally and would not use his New Year's speech to announce personal decisions that affect the entire country“, he believes and stressed that possible political moves by Radev should not be interpreted hastily.

“Whether he will jump into politics or not, he will inform us himself. "Everything else would be speculation," he pointed out.

According to him, it is obvious that the current way in which the government functions cannot continue and that a new political player is needed.

“Radev is rather paying attention to the parties that are in the National Assembly, because if there is a mistake somewhere, it is with them“, said Vassilev.

He also commented on the frequent accusations against the president that he has abused his official offices. According to him, caretaker governments were the result of the inability of the parties in parliament to form a regular cabinet.

“They were born because the parties in the National Assembly were unable to form a government“, added the political scientist.

When asked who he predicted would be the future caretaker prime minister, he answered as follows: “I am only interested in who will be the next regular prime minister. I hope it will be Rumen Radev“.