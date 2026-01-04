Tourists forced to descend from the Seven Rila Lakes due to stormy winds

Dozens of tourists who visited the Seven Rila Lakes for the holidays were forced to descend due to stormy winds with speeds of up to 140-150 m per second, the mountain rescuers from the Dupnitsa detachment reported.

The chairlift does not work in winds over 15 m per second and will probably be released on Monday.

Two or three groups stayed at the "Ivan Vazov" hut, but after the weather worsened, they descended from the mountain. The forecast is for bad weather on Sunday in the circus as well. In the high part of the mountain, about 80 cm of snow has fallen, and in the lower part the snow cover is 5-10 centimeters and is not at all suitable for skiing.

The first day of the new year 2026 at the Seven Rila Lakes did not pass without an incident - an inappropriately dressed 32-year-old Czech woman froze to death.

After an operation that lasted several hours, the woman was taken down on the evening of January 1, and the next morning she was taken to a capital hospital by medical helicopter, said the rescuer from the Dupnitsa squad Bozhidar Jokin, BNR reports:

"This was a nearly 30-hour operation. Yesterday the Czech woman was taken by helicopter. Usually they transport them to the "St. Anna" hospital in Sofia. Medical teams took her. We don't know what her condition is, but she had very severe frostbite on her toes. Hopefully she recovers."