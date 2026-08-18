Continuing the change: Minimum wage would have been 690.44 euros if the formula had not been canceled by Rumen Radev

The NSI data on the average wage for the second quarter has been released. If Rumen Radev's majority had not canceled the minimum wage formula, business and Bulgarian citizens would already know that the minimum wage for 2027 would have been 690.44 euros.

This is stated in the official position of "Continuing the change".

In the meantime, we are waiting for the government to decide what the new minimum wage formula will be. We hope that it will not harm workers and the minimum wage will be at least 690.44 euros.

In compliance with the existing collective labor agreement, teachers' salaries in 2027 should increase by 11.4% to 1,726 euros.

We have listened to explanations about the legacy and justifications why the 2026 budget freezes income, but provides for 1.7 billion unscheduled capital expenditures and 1.5 billion increased maintenance expenditures.

We strongly hope that the 2027 budget will not repeat the same formula of “drip irrigation“ for the people and a waterfall of euros for those close to power.