"Close the windows!": The fire near the Serbian border is also felt in Sofia

A large fire in Serbia has engulfed four municipalities in the Sofia region and Pernik region. Residents of the municipalities of Dragoman, Slivnitsa, Tran and Breznik are reporting heavy smoke. According to the latest information, the smoke is also felt in the territory of Sofia.

The Municipality of Dragoman informed FOCUS that fire brigade teams are patrolling the area of the municipality due to the very heavy smoke in the area. There are doubts that the fire may spread to the territory of Bulgaria. The strong wind and dry vegetation are quickly spreading the smoke cloud dozens of kilometers in the direction of the Sofia region. Residents of Slivnitsa and Dragoman are reporting a strong smell of burning and reduced visibility in the higher parts of the settlements.

According to information from the Volunteer Formation "Phoenix" of the Kostinbrod Municipality, the fire broke out on the border with Serbia – Rani Lug. Residents of Kostinbrod and the surrounding villages are also reporting heavy smoke.

From the Volunteer Formation "Phoenix" appeal to citizens to close their windows, avoid staying outside, stay indoors and monitor with increased attention for official announcements from the competent authorities.

Heavy smoke, smog and a pungent smell of burnt vegetation shocked the residents of Sofia and nearby settlements in the early afternoon.

The cause of the phenomenon is a huge forest fire raging on the territory of the Republic of Serbia, in close proximity to the Bulgarian border. The General Directorate of “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (GDPBZN) was categorical that there are no active fires on the territory of Sofia and the region.

The situation is caused entirely by meteorological conditions. A yellow code for strong winds is in effect in Northern and Northwestern Bulgaria for today. It was the northwestern air movement that directed the huge smoke cloud directly to the Sofia Basin and neighboring areas.