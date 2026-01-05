Eva Maydel: Political instability may postpone the benefits of the eurozone

We are entering the eurozone with a government in resignation and there is a danger that this latest political instability will to some extent postpone some of the benefits of eurozone membership. This was explained in an interview for "Horizont" and the "Evranet Plus" by MEP Eva Maydel from GERB and the European People's Party (EPP).

Maydel explained what adopting the single European currency means for our country.

"For me, the greatest benefit and achievement for our country is that we are now fully integrated into the European Union. From now on, there is no important policy in the European Union in which our country does not participate in the way decisions are made and implemented," said the member of the European Parliament.

Eva Maydel explained that it depends only on our country whether it will be able to cope with the challenges it faces and which also face the European Union.

"The topics are extremely numerous - from the war in Ukraine and rearmament to the way in which artificial intelligence affects society. And in each of these topics, Bulgaria can and should have its role. We are entering the New Year with quite a lot of political uncertainty. What we can hope for is that the new caretaker cabinet will have the qualities and the opportunity to solve such problems, which are caused by political instability and which are caused by the overthrow of the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet at a rather inopportune moment for our country," said Eva Maydel.