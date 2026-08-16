Rumen Draganov: 400,000 people are arriving for Eurovision. We suggested Burgas, Sofia would not be able to accommodate them

The expectations are for "Eurovision" to arrive in our country around 400,000 people. This was announced by the director of the Institute for Tourism Analysis - Rumen Draganov to bTV.

He added that one of the advantages of Burgas over Sofia is the number of accommodation places. According to him, the bed capacity in Sofia was limited to 65,000 and Plovdiv and Borovets had to be included with shuttles.

According to his data, a double room in a five-star hotel in the Burgas region is already being sold by foreign tour operators for about 170 euros per night.

"The choice of Burgas as the music capital of "Eurovision" and, accordingly, the music capital of Bulgaria for 2027 — this is an extremely important event for the city itself, which deserves it. Since the investments that were made in Burgas — in transport, new buses, new stops, the city garden, the casino, hotels — these are some great investments", commented Rumen Draganov.

"When we proposed Burgas as the most suitable destination for Bulgaria, the consideration of the Strategic Institute for National Projects and Forecasts and the National Tourism Board was that there are 400 thousand beds there and there can be no speculation with prices, since with this huge supply, there will be very favorable prices", commented Draganov.

In his words the airport in Burgas handles 140 flights per day and there is no problem with the flights.

"It is a large airport, well organized, works very well, it is very close to the city, i.e. transfers will also be normal", he explained.

„But here the question is that such cities as Pomorie, Sunny Beach, Nessebar, respectively Sozopol, Primorsko — everything that is in the south, they will join in. And then the prices will be unbeatable, because this is about teenagers. This is not about some billionaires who go to Dubai for some car show", the expert believes.

"Anyone who is throwing themselves at the high prices - that is very good, because we will get very good taxes from them. Keep in mind that this Directive 2014/10/28 is coming, which is exactly for these overnight stays, which are for short-term accommodation, and everyone has to pay their taxes", he pointed out.

"The "Eurovision" teams arrive in early May. They will assemble this television studio in this hall within the time until the start of the contest. This is a Lego that is being assembled. Everything is there - these are absolute specialists and they know how to run this thing", commented Rumen Draganov and added that the movement will also be organized.

"These are four days, in which there are two events, in which 20 thousand people participate. In other words, they will be like spectators with 20 thousand tickets. But separately above them there are about 3 thousand who are journalists, cameras, support staff and others", he explained.