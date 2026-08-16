The Blue Flag certificate requires that sea water be subject to regular monitoring

Along with the signals in recent weeks about a pipe floating in the sea near Sozopol (without violations established by the institutions) and about the risk of pollution of sea water with untreated wastewater in Sveti Vlas (temporarily closed beach "Iztok"), many people are logically asking themselves the question of safety. The beaches in both resorts this year are among the 26 in total awarded in our country with the international "Blue Flag" certificate for compliance with the criteria for safety, cleanliness, beach management, etc.

Therefore, in its new episode "We, the consumers" shows what is behind the sign “Blue Flag“, what can we expect as tourists on beaches with this distinction and can it be revoked?

“A beach with a “Blue Flag“ must meet a number of safety-related requirements. With regard to sea water, the “Blue Flag“ program provides for it to be subject to regular control according to international standards. No industrial, waste or sewage discharges should affect the beach area. Water quality control includes laboratory analyses according to international indicators for microbiological and physico-chemical purity.“, explains the author and host of the podcast Gabriela Rumenova.

Among the other safety criteria are also the presence of lifeguards and rescue equipment, as well as first aid supplies. Also - a plan for emergencies in case of risk of pollution and measures for the safe use of the beach.

“Of course, no certificate means that an accident or pollution cannot occur later. If you notice an obvious problem - for example, oil stains, an unusual smell, floating waste or other danger - immediately report it to the rescuers, the Green Line of the Regional Inspectorates of the Ministry of Environment and Waters or 112. Do not count on someone else having already done it.“, says Gabriela Rumenova.

The video also draws attention to the necessary quality of tourist services on “Blue Flag“ beaches. Every tourist has the right to expect a clean and well-maintained environment, sufficient waste containers, including for separate collection, as well as sanitary facilities that are cleaned regularly and have controlled waste water disposal. At least one “Blue Flag“ beach in every municipality must be accessible to people with disabilities. There must be no unregulated tents, driving and littering on the beach.

Upon arrival at a beach with a “Blue Flag“, tourists have the right to receive important information. The information board must have a map of the beach with signs of its facilities, the rules for its use, data on the quality of the bathing water, the natural features of the area, as well as the “Blue Flag“ program. This orients users to the rules of the beach and who to contact if necessary.

“The “Blue Flag“ does not mean perfection. It shows that the beach has undertaken a commitment to maintaining a certain international standard. And we, as consumers, have the right not only to know what is behind this sign, but also to expect the promised standard and to react when it is clearly not met.“, concludes Garbiela Rumenova.

According to data from the European Environment Agency, Bulgaria ranks third in the European Union in terms of the cleanliness of bathing water.