„She was a good girl. Now she's changed recently", this is what a neighbor of the 17-year-old teenager from Stara Zagora, who arranged the fatal meeting with Georgi Kuzev, told BTV.

People in the Stara Zagora neighborhood „Zora“ shared that the 17-year-old girl has been living in an entrance there with her mother for many years.

The neighbors said that the girl's mother is closed, rarely communicates with them and usually comes home late. Regarding the girl, the neighbors say that she didn't cause any problems. She was distinguished by heavy makeup and sparkling blue hair.

„She was a good girl. Now she's changed recently. A normal girl. She went out, made friends. I haven't seen her in a long time. I saw her in the pictures on TV. Scandals, tension – nothing&rdash;, said Stoyan.

Another neighbor pointed out that the girl didn't cause any problems, wasn't conflictual and didn't hang out with bad company.

Neighbors say that after the murder they saw the girl's mother only once – on Thursday, when the court was considering the teenager's remand measure in a second instance.

According to neighbors, in recent years the 17-year-old girl sometimes helped a woman from a neighboring block with raising her child for an hour or two.

Neighbors also say that the girl's father rarely came. His last visit was just a few days ago – on Thursday, the day of the last court hearing.

As for the other teenagers involved in the beating of Georgi Kuzev, only one neighbor said she had seen one of the boys in the area. All the others said they did not recognize any of them.