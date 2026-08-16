PP: In 100 days, Radev filled the government with bureaucrats from the old political model

In 100 days, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that he had "eliminated the oligarchy" in political power - by filling the government with bureaucrats from the old political model. This is stated by "We continue the change" in their official position on "Facebook".

They note that the Prime Minister has fought the oligarchy in healthcare by returning to the head of "Medical Supervision" Ivanka Dineva - GERB-SDF's nomination for NHIF Governor in 2023. And in the same agency, Hristian Gyoshev - a candidate for MP from "DPS - New Beginning" - received several functions..

Petko Salchev - GERB's official nomination for NHIF Governor in 2020 - was appointed Deputy Minister. The PP recalls that Salchev remained in office until August 14, 2026, when he was dismissed at his own request.

The party adds that Radev has defeated the oligarchy in energy by appointing Kiril Temelkov - former executive director of "Bulgartransgaz" as Deputy Minister. during the GERB government.

The Prime Minister has fought the oligarchy in agriculture by appointing Plamen Abrovski - a former MP from the ITN and their candidate for Minister of Agriculture, who had previously been an advisor to Minister Georgi Tahov in the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet.

"Abrovski was also one of the main political voices against the actions of the state in 2022, when it regained laboratory control of "Kapitan Andreevo" and removed the private company "Eurolab 2011". At that time, Abrovski attacked the government's actions and claimed that the goal was "to replace one private company with another". Investigative media linked "Eurolab 2011" with Christoforos Amanatidis - Taki", the PP recalls, news.bg specifies.

Yanislav Yanchev, who was Deputy Minister of Agriculture under Zhelyazkov, has again taken up the post under Radev.

Stoyan Toshev, who was Deputy Minister under Zhelyazkov, received the Executive Forestry Agency under Radev.

The PP claims that Radev has fought the oligarchy in transport, as he had intentions to appoint the former Speaker of Parliament from the ITN Iva Miteva as Deputy Minister. And the former MP from the ITN Zlatomira Mostrova has been given a place in the management of the railway infrastructure.

"He also fought the oligarchy in foreign policy, by making Velislava Petrova-Chamova - nominated by the ITN for Minister of Health, Minister of Education and European Commissioner," the party added.

In regional development, he appointed Pavleta Pelovska as deputy minister - indicated in the CEC election documents as an authorized representative of GERB-SDF in Sofia.

And the new management of the RIA has included Lyudmila Elkova - former deputy minister of finance in the "Oresharski" cabinet.

Radev has fought the oligarchy in the environment, by re-appointing Atanas Kostadinov - deputy minister under Zhelyazkov in 2025, and in 2026 again deputy minister - this time under Radev.

On June 9, Kostadinov was quietly dismissed from his post, without officially stating the reasons, the PP notes.

In state-owned companies, Radev appointed Ivan Kunev - a former municipal councilor and member of GERB - as executive director of the state-owned "Automagistrali".

Plamen Manolov, who headed the "National Sports Base", is also on the board of the ViK holding. between 2014 and 2022 - a period in which the accumulated loss of NSB reaches 30 million leva.

He is also joined by Manol Genov - Minister of Environment and Water in the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet, who after the change of power received a seat on the board of the Water and Sewerage Holding, according to the PP.

He fought the oligarchy in state agencies by temporarily putting Stoyan Stoev - a former GERB-SDF MP, GERB mayoral candidate and long-time leader of the party in Sandanski - at the head of the State Water and Sewerage Agency, they add.

In the Council of Ministers, Radev made Kamelia Neykova, who headed the Central Election Commission at the proposal of the ITN, Secretary General.

And Nikoleta Kuzmanova - a former MP and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly from the ITN - became the head of the cabinet of the Speaker of Parliament from the ruling party.

"Plamen Slavov, who was among those who voted for Delyan Peevski as chairman of the National Agency for National Security in 2013, is today the Deputy Minister of Culture. Anton Kutev and Yavor Gechev also supported Peevski's election then, and today they are MPs from "Progressive Bulgaria"", the PP emphasizes.

Radev also fought the oligarchy in the services by proposing Plamen Tonchev as chairman of the National Agency for National Security. The appointment passed with the votes of the ruling party, GERB-SDF and DPS, the party recalls.

The PP is adamant that this is not a breakdown of the model and certainly not "eliminating the oligarchy" from political power.

"On the contrary - the old model has returned with even greater force. The same cadres, the same dependencies and the same bureaucrats have once again lined up in ministries, agencies and state-owned companies - only now under a new banner," they point out.

For this reason, they ask people how Radev has "fought the oligarchy" in their regions.