Fire breaks out in a solar panel warehouse in Haskovo

A fire broke out in the late afternoon in a warehouse for solar panels and materials for photovoltaic installations and batteries in Haskovo, the bTV correspondent in the region reported.

Thick smoke rises from the premises. Five fire brigade teams have been dispatched to the scene.

No one was injured. All workers in the area, including those from neighboring warehouses, have been evacuated.

According to firefighters on the scene, it is most likely due to smoldering waste materials under the concrete roof of the building.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the fire in the warehouse was extinguished. A team remains on duty at the scene. The causes are yet to be determined.