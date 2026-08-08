Minister Petrova summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over the drone

In connection with the incursion of a drone into Bulgarian airspace, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova summoned the Ambassador of Ukraine to Bulgaria Olesya Ilashchuk to a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry reported.

The meeting will be held on Monday. The ambassador is out of the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained.

Earlier today, at a briefing at the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced that a drone had entered our airspace and exploded 100 meters inside the Bulgarian border from the direction of Romania. The incident occurred at 8:10 this morning, 200 meters from the former checkpoint between Bulgaria and Romania at Kardam and 1,000 meters from our compressor station on the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline.

The Ministry of Defense stated that initial analysis of the wreckage indicates that it is most likely a "Maya" decoy drone, widely used by the Ukrainian armed forces.