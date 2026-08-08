Burgas police caught the man who set fire to the luxury “Mercedes Maybach” with Sofia registration, used by Dimitar Zhelyazkov – Ochite. The arsonist is a 42-year-old, criminally active and convicted, from the Yambol village of Mamarchevo.

The car was burned to ashes on July 29 at around 11:00 PM in the parking lot in front of the Marak-1 hotel in the resort.

The arrest was made during a specialized operation by the Burgas Regional Department of Internal Affairs and Communications. During the operation, forensic experts collected undeniable physical evidence of the suspect's guilt, after which he was brought in as a defendant.

Initially, by a prosecutor's decree, his stay in the cell was extended to 72 hours. Today, a panel of the Nessebar District Court left the 42-year-old man permanently in custody with the most severe measure of "detention in custody". The investigation continues.